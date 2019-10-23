Ceat Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,645.31 crore, down 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,645.31 crore in September 2019 down 4.24% from Rs. 1,718.16 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.88 crore in September 2019 down 12.53% from Rs. 75.32 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.93 crore in September 2019 up 11.23% from Rs. 168.95 crore in September 2018.

Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.29 in September 2019 from Rs. 18.62 in September 2018.

Ceat shares closed at 960.30 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.75% over the last 12 months.