Ceat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,718.16 crore, up 13.65% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,718.16 crore in September 2018 up 13.65% from Rs. 1,511.82 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.32 crore in September 2018 down 9.79% from Rs. 83.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.95 crore in September 2018 down 10.93% from Rs. 189.68 crore in September 2017.

Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.62 in September 2018 from Rs. 20.64 in September 2017.

Ceat shares closed at 1,260.75 on July 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 47.73% returns over the last 6 months and 33.18% over the last 12 months.