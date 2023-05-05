English
    Ceat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,862.74 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,862.74 crore in March 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 2,576.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.00 crore in March 2023 up 893.23% from Rs. 13.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 372.81 crore in March 2023 up 96.33% from Rs. 189.89 crore in March 2022.

    Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 32.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2022.

    Ceat shares closed at 1,655.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.65% returns over the last 6 months and 52.36% over the last 12 months.

    Ceat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,862.742,711.072,576.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,862.742,711.072,576.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,661.191,650.351,768.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.431.092.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.05121.93-50.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost211.25180.72168.97
    Depreciation125.30117.46109.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses566.24520.38501.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.28119.1475.78
    Other Income2.232.934.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.51122.0780.35
    Interest65.8864.9855.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax181.6357.0924.38
    Exceptional Items-8.56-0.45-5.88
    P/L Before Tax173.0756.6418.50
    Tax41.0714.835.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.0041.8113.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.0041.8113.29
    Equity Share Capital40.4540.4540.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.6310.343.29
    Diluted EPS32.6310.343.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.6310.343.29
    Diluted EPS32.6310.343.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceat #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am