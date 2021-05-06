Ceat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,279.03 crore, up 49.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,279.03 crore in March 2021 up 49.58% from Rs. 1,523.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.84 crore in March 2021 up 154.01% from Rs. 55.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.44 crore in March 2021 up 31.6% from Rs. 196.38 crore in March 2020.

Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 35.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.80 in March 2020.

Ceat shares closed at 1,377.80 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.15% returns over the last 6 months and 79.49% over the last 12 months.