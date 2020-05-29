Ceat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,523.63 crore, down 11.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,523.63 crore in March 2020 down 11.29% from Rs. 1,717.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.84 crore in March 2020 down 28.12% from Rs. 77.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.38 crore in March 2020 down 1.04% from Rs. 198.45 crore in March 2019.

Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.21 in March 2019.

Ceat shares closed at 771.60 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.