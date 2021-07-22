Ceat Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,897.76 crore, up 77.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,897.76 crore in June 2021 up 77.94% from Rs. 1,066.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.95 crore in June 2021 up 236.64% from Rs. 14.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.38 crore in June 2021 up 45.02% from Rs. 116.80 crore in June 2020.

Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 4.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.61 in June 2020.

Ceat shares closed at 1,399.70 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 58.78% over the last 12 months.