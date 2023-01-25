 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ceat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,711.07 crore, up 12.67% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,711.07 crore in December 2022 up 12.67% from Rs. 2,406.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.81 crore in December 2022 up 381.17% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.53 crore in December 2022 up 58.51% from Rs. 151.11 crore in December 2021.

Ceat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,711.07 2,886.37 2,406.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,711.07 2,886.37 2,406.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,650.35 2,001.74 1,513.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 2.93 0.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 121.93 -53.56 77.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 180.72 163.78 170.06
Depreciation 117.46 115.11 108.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 520.38 565.62 511.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.14 90.75 23.69
Other Income 2.93 30.74 18.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.07 121.49 42.56
Interest 64.98 56.78 54.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.09 64.71 -11.49
Exceptional Items -0.45 -23.70 -6.52
P/L Before Tax 56.64 41.01 -18.01
Tax 14.83 11.10 -3.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.81 29.91 -14.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.81 29.91 -14.87
Equity Share Capital 40.45 40.45 40.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.34 7.39 -3.68
Diluted EPS 10.34 7.39 -3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.34 7.39 -3.68
Diluted EPS 10.34 7.39 -3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited