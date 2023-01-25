Ceat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,711.07 crore, up 12.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,711.07 crore in December 2022 up 12.67% from Rs. 2,406.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.81 crore in December 2022 up 381.17% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.53 crore in December 2022 up 58.51% from Rs. 151.11 crore in December 2021.