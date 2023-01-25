English
    Ceat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,711.07 crore, up 12.67% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,711.07 crore in December 2022 up 12.67% from Rs. 2,406.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.81 crore in December 2022 up 381.17% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.53 crore in December 2022 up 58.51% from Rs. 151.11 crore in December 2021.

    Ceat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,711.072,886.372,406.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,711.072,886.372,406.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,650.352,001.741,513.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.092.930.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks121.93-53.5677.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost180.72163.78170.06
    Depreciation117.46115.11108.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses520.38565.62511.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.1490.7523.69
    Other Income2.9330.7418.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.07121.4942.56
    Interest64.9856.7854.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.0964.71-11.49
    Exceptional Items-0.45-23.70-6.52
    P/L Before Tax56.6441.01-18.01
    Tax14.8311.10-3.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.8129.91-14.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.8129.91-14.87
    Equity Share Capital40.4540.4540.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.347.39-3.68
    Diluted EPS10.347.39-3.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.347.39-3.68
    Diluted EPS10.347.39-3.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
