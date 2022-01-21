Ceat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,406.12 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,406.12 crore in December 2021 up 8.75% from Rs. 2,212.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021 down 111.66% from Rs. 127.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.11 crore in December 2021 down 55% from Rs. 335.79 crore in December 2020.

Ceat shares closed at 1,134.50 on January 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.41% over the last 12 months.