Ceat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,212.48 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,212.48 crore in December 2020 up 29.49% from Rs. 1,708.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.55 crore in December 2020 up 105.56% from Rs. 62.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.79 crore in December 2020 up 79.73% from Rs. 186.83 crore in December 2019.

Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 31.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.34 in December 2019.

Ceat shares closed at 1,310.15 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.62% returns over the last 6 months and 29.85% over the last 12 months.