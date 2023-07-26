Ceat shares trade 5% higher as Q1 net profit zooms 15-fold

The EBITDA margin stood at 13.2 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 5.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Ceat Limited shares gained 5 percent and traded at Rs 2,598 around 9:20am on July 26, with 5 lakh shares changing hands on the NSE. The tyre maker posted a 15-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 144 crore from Rs 9 crore a year back.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter increased to Rs 2,935.17 crore from Rs 2,818.38 crore last year.

Total expenses incurred during the first quarter were lower at Rs 2,739.14 crore as against Rs 2,816.66 crore in the same period last year.

Brokerage from Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that debt declined in the quarter mainly due to healthy cash generation. It said gross margin improved to 41.2 percent, beating a 39 percent estimate for the quarter. The increase in margins can be attributed to easing raw materials as there was 1.5 percent reduction in raw material basket.

The company is set to hold its earnings call at 4pm today following which brokerages might revise their estimates.

"Replacement and international business are looking good with good product-market fit. Our product performance continues to get accepted as superior across key geographies," CEAT Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arnab Banerjee said. Better sweating of assets, improved efficiencies through digital interventions and otherwise, shall improve margins going forward, he said.

The EBITDA margin stood at 13.2 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 5.9 percent in the corresponding period last fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.