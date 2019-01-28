App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

CEAT Q3 net profit dips 36% to Rs 52.24 cr

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,717.95 crore for the quarter, against Rs 1,580.78 crore for the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tyre maker CEAT on Monday reported a 36 percent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 52.24 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.10 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, CEAT said in a filing to the BSE.

CEAT Managing Director Anant Goenka said: "Our Q3 revenue, year-on-year, has witnessed an upward growth on the back of a strong performance in two-wheelers and commercial vehicle segments."

CEAT Managing Director Anant Goenka said: "Our Q3 revenue, year-on-year, has witnessed an upward growth on the back of a strong performance in two-wheelers and commercial vehicle segments."

From a product launch perspective, the company is excited with the launch of the Gripp X3 and Milaze X3 products, he added.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #BSE #Ceat #earnings #Results

