CEAT Q3 net profit dips 36% to Rs 52.24 cr

Tyre maker CEAT on Monday reported a 36 percent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 52.24 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.10 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, CEAT said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,717.95 crore for the quarter, against Rs 1,580.78 crore for the same period a year ago.

CEAT Managing Director Anant Goenka said: "Our Q3 revenue, year-on-year, has witnessed an upward growth on the back of a strong performance in two-wheelers and commercial vehicle segments."

From a product launch perspective, the company is excited with the launch of the Gripp X3 and Milaze X3 products, he added.