172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ceat-q2-net-profit-surges-four-fold-to-rs-182-crore-6023331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ceat Q2 net profit surges four-fold to Rs 182 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.64 crore in the July-September period previous fiscal.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tyre maker Ceat on Tuesday reported over four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 182.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.64 crore in the July-September period previous fiscal.

The tyre maker’s revenue from operations during the second quarter stood at Rs 1,978.47 crore as compared to Rs 1,691.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Ceat said it has commissioned the second phase of its Nagpur-based manufacturing facility with effect from August 24.

"The plant would be ramped up over a period of time, based on market demand and overall capacities," it added.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Business #Ceat #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.