Ceat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,894.48 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,894.48 crore in September 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 2,451.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2022 down 81.35% from Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.91 crore in September 2022 down 4.55% from Rs. 223.07 crore in September 2021.

Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.38 in September 2021.

Ceat shares closed at 1,582.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.46% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.

Ceat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,894.48 2,818.38 2,451.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,894.48 2,818.38 2,451.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,001.74 2,037.46 1,616.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.09 9.42 5.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.51 -121.90 -74.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 166.87 172.69 171.87
Depreciation 115.12 111.41 120.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 571.15 555.45 512.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.02 53.85 99.69
Other Income 9.77 2.76 2.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.79 56.61 102.45
Interest 57.72 52.13 49.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.07 4.48 52.88
Exceptional Items -23.70 -0.71 -0.51
P/L Before Tax 16.37 3.77 52.37
Tax 10.57 1.17 15.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.80 2.60 37.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.80 2.60 37.09
Minority Interest 1.39 0.57 -0.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.64 6.08 5.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.83 9.25 41.98
Equity Share Capital 40.45 40.45 40.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 2.29 10.38
Diluted EPS 1.93 2.29 10.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 2.29 10.38
Diluted EPS 1.93 2.29 10.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

