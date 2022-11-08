Ceat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,894.48 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,894.48 crore in September 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 2,451.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2022 down 81.35% from Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.91 crore in September 2022 down 4.55% from Rs. 223.07 crore in September 2021.

Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.38 in September 2021.

Ceat shares closed at 1,582.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.46% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.