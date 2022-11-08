English
    Ceat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,894.48 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,894.48 crore in September 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 2,451.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2022 down 81.35% from Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.91 crore in September 2022 down 4.55% from Rs. 223.07 crore in September 2021.

    Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.38 in September 2021.

    Ceat shares closed at 1,582.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.46% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.

    Ceat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,894.482,818.382,451.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,894.482,818.382,451.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,001.742,037.461,616.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.099.425.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.51-121.90-74.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost166.87172.69171.87
    Depreciation115.12111.41120.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses571.15555.45512.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.0253.8599.69
    Other Income9.772.762.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.7956.61102.45
    Interest57.7252.1349.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.074.4852.88
    Exceptional Items-23.70-0.71-0.51
    P/L Before Tax16.373.7752.37
    Tax10.571.1715.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.802.6037.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.802.6037.09
    Minority Interest1.390.57-0.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.646.085.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.839.2541.98
    Equity Share Capital40.4540.4540.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.932.2910.38
    Diluted EPS1.932.2910.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.932.2910.38
    Diluted EPS1.932.2910.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:35 pm