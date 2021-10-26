Ceat Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,451.76 crore, up 23.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,451.76 crore in September 2021 up 23.92% from Rs. 1,978.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2021 down 76.92% from Rs. 181.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.07 crore in September 2021 down 24.7% from Rs. 296.23 crore in September 2020.

Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.38 in September 2021 from Rs. 44.96 in September 2020.

Ceat shares closed at 1,293.75 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.63% over the last 12 months.