Ceat Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,754.61 crore, Up 15.21% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are: Net Sales at Rs 1,754.61 crore in September 2018 Up 15.21% from Rs. 1,523.03 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.17 crore in September 2018 Down 17.55% from Rs. 76.62 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.51 crore in September 2018 Down 10.28% from Rs. 181.13 crore in September 2017. Ceat EPS has Decreased to Rs. 15.62 in September 2018 from Rs. 18.94 in September 2017. Ceat shares closed at 1,260.75 on July 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 47.73% returns over the last 6 months and 33.18% over the last 12 months. Ceat Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,754.61 1,706.33 1,523.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,754.61 1,706.33 1,523.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,103.71 1,003.64 808.84 Purchase of Traded Goods 23.34 23.86 13.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.26 7.52 100.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 141.66 118.94 111.01 Depreciation 47.68 46.00 40.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 388.92 376.55 314.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.56 129.82 133.79 Other Income 3.27 3.67 6.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.83 133.49 140.24 Interest 18.58 20.37 23.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.25 113.12 116.56 Exceptional Items -1.99 -2.29 -7.98 P/L Before Tax 94.26 110.83 108.58 Tax 37.01 44.21 42.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.25 66.62 66.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.25 66.62 66.52 Minority Interest 0.09 0.59 3.63 Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.83 4.82 6.47 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.17 72.03 76.62 Equity Share Capital 40.45 40.45 40.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94 Diluted EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94 Diluted EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:48 pm