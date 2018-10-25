App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:55 PM IST

Ceat Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,754.61 crore, Up 15.21% Q-o-Q.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,754.61 crore in September 2018 Up 15.21% from Rs. 1,523.03 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.17 crore in September 2018 Down 17.55% from Rs. 76.62 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.51 crore in September 2018 Down 10.28% from Rs. 181.13 crore in September 2017.
Ceat EPS has Decreased to Rs. 15.62 in September 2018 from Rs. 18.94 in September 2017.
Ceat shares closed at 1,260.75 on July 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 47.73% returns over the last 6 months and 33.18% over the last 12 months.
Ceat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,754.61 1,706.33 1,523.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,754.61 1,706.33 1,523.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,103.71 1,003.64 808.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.34 23.86 13.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.26 7.52 100.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 141.66 118.94 111.01
Depreciation 47.68 46.00 40.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 388.92 376.55 314.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.56 129.82 133.79
Other Income 3.27 3.67 6.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.83 133.49 140.24
Interest 18.58 20.37 23.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.25 113.12 116.56
Exceptional Items -1.99 -2.29 -7.98
P/L Before Tax 94.26 110.83 108.58
Tax 37.01 44.21 42.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.25 66.62 66.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.25 66.62 66.52
Minority Interest 0.09 0.59 3.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.83 4.82 6.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.17 72.03 76.62
Equity Share Capital 40.45 40.45 40.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94
Diluted EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94
Diluted EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:48 pm

tags #Ceat #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.