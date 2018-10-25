Ceat Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,754.61 crore, Up 15.21% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,754.61 1,706.33 1,523.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,754.61 1,706.33 1,523.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,103.71 1,003.64 808.84 Purchase of Traded Goods 23.34 23.86 13.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.26 7.52 100.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 141.66 118.94 111.01 Depreciation 47.68 46.00 40.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 388.92 376.55 314.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.56 129.82 133.79 Other Income 3.27 3.67 6.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.83 133.49 140.24 Interest 18.58 20.37 23.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.25 113.12 116.56 Exceptional Items -1.99 -2.29 -7.98 P/L Before Tax 94.26 110.83 108.58 Tax 37.01 44.21 42.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.25 66.62 66.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.25 66.62 66.52 Minority Interest 0.09 0.59 3.63 Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.83 4.82 6.47 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.17 72.03 76.62 Equity Share Capital 40.45 40.45 40.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94 Diluted EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94 Diluted EPS 15.62 17.81 18.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited