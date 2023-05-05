Ceat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,874.82 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,874.82 crore in March 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 2,591.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.70 crore in March 2023 up 429.5% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.20 crore in March 2023 up 94.04% from Rs. 190.79 crore in March 2022.

Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 33.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.24 in March 2022.

Ceat shares closed at 1,655.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.65% returns over the last 6 months and 52.36% over the last 12 months.