English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ceat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,874.82 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,874.82 crore in March 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 2,591.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.70 crore in March 2023 up 429.5% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.20 crore in March 2023 up 94.04% from Rs. 190.79 crore in March 2022.

    Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 33.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.24 in March 2022.

    Ceat shares closed at 1,655.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.65% returns over the last 6 months and 52.36% over the last 12 months.

    Ceat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,874.822,727.202,591.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,874.822,727.202,591.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,661.181,650.361,768.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.424.366.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.34130.43-51.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost213.80181.84171.91
    Depreciation125.30117.48109.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses571.27522.61509.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.51120.1277.94
    Other Income2.392.023.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.90122.1481.23
    Interest66.5765.6856.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax178.3356.4624.62
    Exceptional Items-8.56-0.45-5.88
    P/L Before Tax169.7756.0118.74
    Tax45.0414.970.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.7341.0417.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.7341.0417.76
    Minority Interest1.280.54-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.69-6.197.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates133.7035.3925.25
    Equity Share Capital40.4540.4540.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.058.756.24
    Diluted EPS33.058.756.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.058.756.24
    Diluted EPS33.058.756.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ceat #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am