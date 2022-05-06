 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ceat Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,591.99 crore, up 13.2% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,591.99 crore in March 2022 up 13.2% from Rs. 2,289.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022 down 83.48% from Rs. 152.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.79 crore in March 2022 down 27.73% from Rs. 264.01 crore in March 2021.

Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.77 in March 2021.

Ceat shares closed at 1,091.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.76% returns over the last 6 months and -20.78% over the last 12 months.

Ceat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,591.99 2,413.27 2,289.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,591.99 2,413.27 2,289.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,768.47 1,513.72 1,445.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.10 6.75 6.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.43 72.72 -124.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 171.91 172.10 182.64
Depreciation 109.56 108.56 89.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 509.44 513.86 517.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.94 25.56 170.96
Other Income 3.29 3.17 3.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.23 28.73 174.13
Interest 56.61 54.77 39.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.62 -26.04 134.24
Exceptional Items -5.88 -6.52 --
P/L Before Tax 18.74 -32.56 134.24
Tax 0.98 -3.49 -10.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.76 -29.07 145.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.76 -29.07 145.20
Minority Interest -0.18 0.17 -0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.67 8.89 7.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.25 -20.01 152.80
Equity Share Capital 40.45 40.45 40.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 -4.95 37.77
Diluted EPS 6.24 -4.95 37.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 -7.19 37.77
Diluted EPS 6.24 -4.95 37.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
