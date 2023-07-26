English
    Ceat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,935.17 crore, up 4.14% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,935.17 crore in June 2023 up 4.14% from Rs. 2,818.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.61 crore in June 2023 up 1463.35% from Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 390.35 crore in June 2023 up 132.32% from Rs. 168.02 crore in June 2022.

    Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 35.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.29 in June 2022.

    Ceat shares closed at 2,476.55 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.43% returns over the last 6 months and 106.37% over the last 12 months.

    Ceat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,935.172,874.822,818.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,935.172,874.822,818.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,745.751,661.182,037.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.897.429.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.0753.34-121.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost195.54213.80172.69
    Depreciation120.94125.30111.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses622.96571.27555.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax266.16242.5153.85
    Other Income3.252.392.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax269.41244.9056.61
    Interest70.1366.5752.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax199.28178.334.48
    Exceptional Items---8.56-0.71
    P/L Before Tax199.28169.773.77
    Tax52.8745.041.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities146.41124.732.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period146.41124.732.60
    Minority Interest0.601.280.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.407.696.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.61133.709.25
    Equity Share Capital40.4540.4540.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.7533.052.29
    Diluted EPS35.7533.052.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.7533.052.29
    Diluted EPS35.7533.052.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

