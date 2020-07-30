Ceat Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,120.16 crore, down 36.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,120.16 crore in June 2020 down 36.07% from Rs. 1,752.10 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.76 crore in June 2020 down 142.08% from Rs. 82.60 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.83 crore in June 2020 down 41.46% from Rs. 179.08 crore in June 2019.
Ceat shares closed at 867.90 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.
|Ceat
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,120.16
|1,573.41
|1,752.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,120.16
|1,573.41
|1,752.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|457.00
|897.78
|966.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|0.99
|15.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|211.76
|-43.62
|77.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|151.25
|141.77
|134.37
|Depreciation
|78.54
|74.49
|64.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|197.63
|376.13
|391.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.47
|125.87
|102.71
|Other Income
|2.82
|3.51
|11.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.29
|129.38
|114.66
|Interest
|48.78
|40.65
|34.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.49
|88.73
|79.78
|Exceptional Items
|-21.79
|-28.18
|-0.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.28
|60.55
|79.18
|Tax
|-5.56
|11.35
|2.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.72
|49.20
|76.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.72
|49.20
|76.96
|Minority Interest
|0.48
|0.16
|0.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.48
|2.52
|5.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.76
|51.88
|82.60
|Equity Share Capital
|40.45
|40.45
|40.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.59
|12.83
|20.42
|Diluted EPS
|-8.59
|12.83
|20.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.59
|12.83
|20.42
|Diluted EPS
|-8.59
|12.83
|20.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:25 am