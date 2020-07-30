App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ceat Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,120.16 crore, down 36.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,120.16 crore in June 2020 down 36.07% from Rs. 1,752.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.76 crore in June 2020 down 142.08% from Rs. 82.60 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.83 crore in June 2020 down 41.46% from Rs. 179.08 crore in June 2019.

Ceat shares closed at 867.90 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,120.161,573.411,752.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,120.161,573.411,752.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials457.00897.78966.49
Purchase of Traded Goods0.510.9915.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks211.76-43.6277.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost151.25141.77134.37
Depreciation78.5474.4964.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses197.63376.13391.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.47125.87102.71
Other Income2.823.5111.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.29129.38114.66
Interest48.7840.6534.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.4988.7379.78
Exceptional Items-21.79-28.18-0.60
P/L Before Tax-44.2860.5579.18
Tax-5.5611.352.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.7249.2076.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.7249.2076.96
Minority Interest0.480.160.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates3.482.525.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-34.7651.8882.60
Equity Share Capital40.4540.4540.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.5912.8320.42
Diluted EPS-8.5912.8320.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.5912.8320.42
Diluted EPS-8.5912.8320.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Ceat #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres

