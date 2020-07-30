Ceat Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,120.16 crore, down 36.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,120.16 crore in June 2020 down 36.07% from Rs. 1,752.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.76 crore in June 2020 down 142.08% from Rs. 82.60 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.83 crore in June 2020 down 41.46% from Rs. 179.08 crore in June 2019.

Ceat shares closed at 867.90 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.