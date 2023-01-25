Ceat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,727.20 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,727.20 crore in December 2022 up 13.01% from Rs. 2,413.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in December 2022 up 276.86% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.62 crore in December 2022 up 74.54% from Rs. 137.29 crore in December 2021.