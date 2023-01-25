 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ceat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,727.20 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,727.20 crore in December 2022 up 13.01% from Rs. 2,413.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in December 2022 up 276.86% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.62 crore in December 2022 up 74.54% from Rs. 137.29 crore in December 2021.

Ceat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,727.20 2,894.48 2,413.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,727.20 2,894.48 2,413.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,650.36 2,001.74 1,513.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.36 9.09 6.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 130.43 -57.51 72.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 181.84 166.87 172.10
Depreciation 117.48 115.12 108.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 522.61 571.15 513.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.12 88.02 25.56
Other Income 2.02 9.77 3.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.14 97.79 28.73
Interest 65.68 57.72 54.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.46 40.07 -26.04
Exceptional Items -0.45 -23.70 -6.52
P/L Before Tax 56.01 16.37 -32.56
Tax 14.97 10.57 -3.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.04 5.80 -29.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.04 5.80 -29.07
Minority Interest 0.54 1.39 0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.19 0.64 8.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.39 7.83 -20.01
Equity Share Capital 40.45 40.45 40.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.75 1.93 -4.95
Diluted EPS 8.75 1.93 -4.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.75 1.93 -7.19
Diluted EPS 8.75 1.93 -4.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
