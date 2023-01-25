English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ceat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,727.20 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,727.20 crore in December 2022 up 13.01% from Rs. 2,413.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in December 2022 up 276.86% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.62 crore in December 2022 up 74.54% from Rs. 137.29 crore in December 2021.

    Ceat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,727.202,894.482,413.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,727.202,894.482,413.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,650.362,001.741,513.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.369.096.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks130.43-57.5172.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost181.84166.87172.10
    Depreciation117.48115.12108.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses522.61571.15513.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.1288.0225.56
    Other Income2.029.773.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.1497.7928.73
    Interest65.6857.7254.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.4640.07-26.04
    Exceptional Items-0.45-23.70-6.52
    P/L Before Tax56.0116.37-32.56
    Tax14.9710.57-3.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.045.80-29.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.045.80-29.07
    Minority Interest0.541.390.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.190.648.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.397.83-20.01
    Equity Share Capital40.4540.4540.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.751.93-4.95
    Diluted EPS8.751.93-4.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.751.93-7.19
    Diluted EPS8.751.93-4.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited