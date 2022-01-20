Ceat Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,413.27 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,413.27 crore in December 2021 up 8.64% from Rs. 2,221.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021 down 115.14% from Rs. 132.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.29 crore in December 2021 down 58.61% from Rs. 331.71 crore in December 2020.

Ceat shares closed at 1,135.20 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.36% returns over the last 6 months and -10.87% over the last 12 months.