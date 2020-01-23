Ceat Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.77 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,761.77 crore in December 2019 up 2.79% from Rs. 1,713.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.79 crore in December 2019 up 0.04% from Rs. 52.77 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.78 crore in December 2019 up 27.43% from Rs. 146.58 crore in December 2018.

Ceat EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 13.05 in December 2018.

Ceat shares closed at 999.75 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.01% over the last 12 months.