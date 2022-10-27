 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CDSL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.80 crore, up 9.71% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.80 crore in September 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 111.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.61 crore in September 2022 up 0.3% from Rs. 68.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.23 crore in September 2022 up 1.43% from Rs. 93.89 crore in September 2021.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.55 in September 2021.

CDSL shares closed at 1,231.00 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and -7.36% over the last 12 months.

Central Depository Services Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.80 111.76 111.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.80 111.76 111.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.32 21.82 9.98
Depreciation 4.09 3.50 2.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.00 28.56 24.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.40 57.88 75.19
Other Income 17.73 46.05 15.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.14 103.93 91.17
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.14 103.93 91.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.14 103.93 91.17
Tax 22.53 14.83 22.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.61 89.11 68.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.61 89.11 68.40
Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.57 8.53 6.55
Diluted EPS 6.57 8.53 6.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.57 8.53 6.55
Diluted EPS 6.57 8.53 6.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CDSL #Central Depository Services Ltd #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.