CDSL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.24 crore, up 73.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.24 crore in September 2020 up 73.03% from Rs. 40.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.06 crore in September 2020 up 73.4% from Rs. 21.95 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.52 crore in September 2020 up 68.97% from Rs. 30.49 crore in September 2019.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2019.

CDSL shares closed at 463.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 108.94% returns over the last 6 months and 122.76% over the last 12 months.