    CDSL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.29 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 98.29 crore in March 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 100.39 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2023 down 11.65% from Rs. 58.47 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.46 crore in March 2023 down 6.53% from Rs. 75.38 crore in March 2022.
    CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.60 in March 2022.CDSL shares closed at 990.55 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and -29.21% over the last 12 months.
    Central Depository Services Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.29117.75100.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.29117.75100.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7014.6410.74
    Depreciation4.234.043.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.5231.0822.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8468.0063.58
    Other Income14.4015.198.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.2383.1972.16
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.2383.1972.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.2383.1972.16
    Tax14.5820.4713.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.6662.7158.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.6662.7158.47
    Equity Share Capital104.50104.50104.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.946.005.60
    Diluted EPS4.946.005.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.946.005.60
    Diluted EPS4.946.005.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am