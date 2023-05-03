CDSL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.29 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 98.29 crore in March 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 100.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2023 down 11.65% from Rs. 58.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.46 crore in March 2023 down 6.53% from Rs. 75.38 crore in March 2022.
CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.60 in March 2022.
|CDSL shares closed at 990.55 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and -29.21% over the last 12 months.
|Central Depository Services Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.29
|117.75
|100.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.29
|117.75
|100.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.70
|14.64
|10.74
|Depreciation
|4.23
|4.04
|3.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.52
|31.08
|22.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.84
|68.00
|63.58
|Other Income
|14.40
|15.19
|8.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.23
|83.19
|72.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|66.23
|83.19
|72.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|66.23
|83.19
|72.16
|Tax
|14.58
|20.47
|13.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.66
|62.71
|58.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.66
|62.71
|58.47
|Equity Share Capital
|104.50
|104.50
|104.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.94
|6.00
|5.60
|Diluted EPS
|4.94
|6.00
|5.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.94
|6.00
|5.60
|Diluted EPS
|4.94
|6.00
|5.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited