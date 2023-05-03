CDSL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.29 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 98.29 117.75 100.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 98.29 117.75 100.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.70 14.64 10.74 Depreciation 4.23 4.04 3.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.52 31.08 22.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.84 68.00 63.58 Other Income 14.40 15.19 8.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.23 83.19 72.16 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.23 83.19 72.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 66.23 83.19 72.16 Tax 14.58 20.47 13.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.66 62.71 58.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.66 62.71 58.47 Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.94 6.00 5.60 Diluted EPS 4.94 6.00 5.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.94 6.00 5.60 Diluted EPS 4.94 6.00 5.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited