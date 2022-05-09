 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CDSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.39 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.39 crore in March 2022 up 26.42% from Rs. 79.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.47 crore in March 2022 up 39.32% from Rs. 41.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.38 crore in March 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2021.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2021.

CDSL shares closed at 1,230.35 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.16% returns over the last 6 months and 55.83% over the last 12 months.

Central Depository Services Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.39 113.80 79.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.39 113.80 79.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.74 10.67 8.78
Depreciation 3.22 2.80 1.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.84 23.46 18.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.58 76.87 50.35
Other Income 8.58 7.75 5.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.16 84.62 55.93
Interest 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.16 84.62 55.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.16 84.62 55.93
Tax 13.69 20.86 13.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.47 63.77 41.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.47 63.77 41.97
Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.60 6.10 4.02
Diluted EPS 5.60 6.10 4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.60 6.10 4.02
Diluted EPS 5.60 6.10 4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CDSL #Central Depository Services Ltd #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.