CDSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.39 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.39 crore in March 2022 up 26.42% from Rs. 79.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.47 crore in March 2022 up 39.32% from Rs. 41.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.38 crore in March 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2021.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2021.

CDSL shares closed at 1,230.35 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.16% returns over the last 6 months and 55.83% over the last 12 months.