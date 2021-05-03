MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CDSL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.09 crore, up 127.7% Y-o-Y

May 03, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.09 crore in March 2021 up 127.7% from Rs. 45.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.64 crore in March 2021 up 146.34% from Rs. 20.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.56 crore in March 2021 up 148.19% from Rs. 28.43 crore in March 2020.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2020.

Close

CDSL shares closed at 806.80 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.99% returns over the last 6 months and 258.10% over the last 12 months.

Central Depository Services Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations103.0968.7645.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations103.0968.7645.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.328.426.74
Depreciation1.632.062.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.3814.2719.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.7644.0116.51
Other Income7.1712.499.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.9356.5026.03
Interest0.010.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.9256.4926.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax68.9256.4926.00
Tax17.2813.475.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.6443.0220.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.6443.0220.97
Equity Share Capital104.50104.50104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.954.122.01
Diluted EPS4.954.122.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.954.122.01
Diluted EPS4.954.122.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CDSL #Central Depository Services Ltd #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: May 3, 2021 11:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.