CDSL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore, up 9.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore in June 2023 up 9.65% from Rs. 111.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.24 crore in June 2023 up 3.51% from Rs. 89.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.98 crore in June 2023 up 8.89% from Rs. 107.43 crore in June 2022.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.53 in June 2022.

CDSL shares closed at 1,215.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.36% returns over the last 6 months and 6.89% over the last 12 months.