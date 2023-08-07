English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CDSL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore, up 9.65% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.54 crore in June 2023 up 9.65% from Rs. 111.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.24 crore in June 2023 up 3.51% from Rs. 89.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.98 crore in June 2023 up 8.89% from Rs. 107.43 crore in June 2022.

    CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.53 in June 2022.

    CDSL shares closed at 1,215.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.36% returns over the last 6 months and 6.89% over the last 12 months.

    Central Depository Services Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.5498.29111.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.5498.29111.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3615.7021.82
    Depreciation4.504.233.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0726.5228.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.6151.8457.88
    Other Income47.8714.4046.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.4866.23103.93
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.4866.23103.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax112.4866.23103.93
    Tax20.2414.5814.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.2451.6689.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.2451.6689.11
    Equity Share Capital104.50104.50104.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.834.948.53
    Diluted EPS8.834.948.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.834.948.53
    Diluted EPS8.834.948.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CDSL #Central Depository Services Ltd #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!