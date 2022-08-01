 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CDSL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.76 crore, up 26.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.76 crore in June 2022 up 26.03% from Rs. 88.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.11 crore in June 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 73.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.43 crore in June 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 90.76 crore in June 2021.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2021.

CDSL shares closed at 1,126.95 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and -19.39% over the last 12 months.

Central Depository Services Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.76 100.39 88.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.76 100.39 88.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.82 10.74 9.67
Depreciation 3.50 3.22 1.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.56 22.84 21.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.88 63.58 56.39
Other Income 46.05 8.58 33.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.93 72.16 89.40
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.93 72.16 89.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.93 72.16 89.39
Tax 14.83 13.69 16.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.11 58.47 73.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.11 58.47 73.13
Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.53 5.60 7.00
Diluted EPS 8.53 5.60 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.53 5.60 7.00
Diluted EPS 8.53 5.60 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
