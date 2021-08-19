CDSL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.68 crore, up 69.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.68 crore in June 2021 up 69.96% from Rs. 52.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.13 crore in June 2021 up 97.59% from Rs. 37.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.76 crore in June 2021 up 96.11% from Rs. 46.28 crore in June 2020.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.54 in June 2020.

CDSL shares closed at 1,204.45 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 117.27% returns over the last 6 months and 230.53% over the last 12 months.