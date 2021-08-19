MARKET NEWS

CDSL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.68 crore, up 69.96% Y-o-Y

August 19, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.68 crore in June 2021 up 69.96% from Rs. 52.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.13 crore in June 2021 up 97.59% from Rs. 37.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.76 crore in June 2021 up 96.11% from Rs. 46.28 crore in June 2020.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.54 in June 2020.

CDSL shares closed at 1,204.45 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 117.27% returns over the last 6 months and 230.53% over the last 12 months.

Central Depository Services Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations88.6879.4152.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations88.6879.4152.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.678.788.26
Depreciation1.361.391.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.2618.8912.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3950.3529.66
Other Income33.015.5914.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.4055.9344.44
Interest0.000.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.3955.9344.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax89.3955.9344.44
Tax16.2713.967.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.1341.9737.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.1341.9737.01
Equity Share Capital104.50104.50104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.004.023.54
Diluted EPS7.004.023.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.004.023.54
Diluted EPS7.004.023.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2021 10:44 am

