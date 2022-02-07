CDSL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.80 crore, up 65.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.80 crore in December 2021 up 65.5% from Rs. 68.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.77 crore in December 2021 up 48.23% from Rs. 43.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.42 crore in December 2021 up 49.28% from Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2020.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.12 in December 2020.