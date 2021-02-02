CDSL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.76 crore, up 64.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.76 crore in December 2020 up 64.72% from Rs. 41.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.02 crore in December 2020 up 206.06% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2020 up 194.27% from Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2019.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2019.

CDSL shares closed at 488.65 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.36% returns over the last 6 months and 90.66% over the last 12 months.