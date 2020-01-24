CDSL Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.74 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.74 crore in December 2019 up 11.38% from Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2019 down 34.7% from Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2019 down 32.4% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2018.

CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2018.

CDSL shares closed at 278.45 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 42.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.51% over the last 12 months.