CDSL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.48 crore, down 8.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.48 crore in December 2018 down 8.5% from Rs. 40.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2018 up 17.75% from Rs. 18.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2018 up 4.55% from Rs. 28.16 crore in December 2017.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2017.

CDSL shares closed at 230.35 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.86% over the last 12 months.