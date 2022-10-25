 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CDSL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in September 2022 up 2.04% from Rs. 145.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.41 crore in September 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 85.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.03 crore in September 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 118.38 crore in September 2021.

CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.22 in September 2021.

CDSL shares closed at 1,224.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -7.85% over the last 12 months.

Central Depository Services Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.95 140.18 145.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.95 140.18 145.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.15 25.90 12.34
Depreciation 4.89 4.19 3.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.76 38.71 34.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.15 71.39 96.14
Other Income 20.99 6.12 19.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.14 77.51 115.32
Interest 0.04 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.10 77.49 115.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.10 77.49 115.32
Tax 26.91 18.98 28.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.18 58.51 86.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.18 58.51 86.58
Minority Interest -0.05 0.17 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.72 -0.90 -0.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.41 57.78 85.92
Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.69 5.53 8.22
Diluted EPS 7.69 5.53 8.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.86 5.53 8.22
Diluted EPS 7.69 5.53 8.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:00 am
