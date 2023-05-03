CDSL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 124.77 141.19 136.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 124.77 141.19 136.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.46 17.39 13.16 Depreciation 5.47 4.94 3.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.78 38.59 32.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.06 80.27 87.09 Other Income 19.05 19.68 11.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.12 99.95 98.55 Interest 0.03 0.04 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.08 99.91 98.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 83.08 99.91 98.55 Tax 18.74 24.56 19.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.34 75.35 78.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.34 75.35 78.56 Minority Interest -0.02 -0.13 -0.46 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.22 -0.58 -0.44 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.10 74.64 77.65 Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.04 7.14 7.43 Diluted EPS 6.04 7.14 7.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.04 7.14 7.43 Diluted EPS 6.04 7.14 7.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited