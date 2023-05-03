CDSL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore in March 2023 down 8.64% from Rs. 136.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.10 crore in March 2023 down 18.74% from Rs. 77.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.59 crore in March 2023 down 13.28% from Rs. 102.16 crore in March 2022.
CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.43 in March 2022.
|CDSL shares closed at 990.55 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and -29.21% over the last 12 months.
|Central Depository Services Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.77
|141.19
|136.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.77
|141.19
|136.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.46
|17.39
|13.16
|Depreciation
|5.47
|4.94
|3.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.78
|38.59
|32.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.06
|80.27
|87.09
|Other Income
|19.05
|19.68
|11.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.12
|99.95
|98.55
|Interest
|0.03
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|83.08
|99.91
|98.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|83.08
|99.91
|98.55
|Tax
|18.74
|24.56
|19.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|64.34
|75.35
|78.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|64.34
|75.35
|78.56
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.13
|-0.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.22
|-0.58
|-0.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|63.10
|74.64
|77.65
|Equity Share Capital
|104.50
|104.50
|104.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.04
|7.14
|7.43
|Diluted EPS
|6.04
|7.14
|7.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.04
|7.14
|7.43
|Diluted EPS
|6.04
|7.14
|7.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited