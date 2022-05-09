 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CDSL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.56 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.56 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 103.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.65 crore in March 2022 up 50.09% from Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.16 crore in March 2022 up 44.78% from Rs. 70.56 crore in March 2021.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2021.

CDSL shares closed at 1,218.45 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 54.32% over the last 12 months.

Central Depository Services Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 136.56 151.52 103.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 136.56 151.52 103.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.16 13.06 11.32
Depreciation 3.61 3.15 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.70 35.23 28.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.09 100.08 61.76
Other Income 11.47 11.42 7.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.55 111.50 68.93
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.55 111.49 68.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.55 111.49 68.92
Tax 19.99 27.41 17.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.56 84.08 51.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.56 84.08 51.64
Minority Interest -0.46 0.10 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.44 -0.45 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.65 83.73 51.74
Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.43 8.01 4.95
Diluted EPS 7.43 8.01 4.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.43 8.01 4.95
Diluted EPS 7.43 8.01 4.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
