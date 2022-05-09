CDSL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.56 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.56 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 103.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.65 crore in March 2022 up 50.09% from Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.16 crore in March 2022 up 44.78% from Rs. 70.56 crore in March 2021.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2021.

CDSL shares closed at 1,218.45 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 54.32% over the last 12 months.