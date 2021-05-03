CDSL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.09 crore, up 72.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.09 crore in March 2021 up 72.15% from Rs. 59.88 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2021 up 80.93% from Rs. 28.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.56 crore in March 2021 up 81.48% from Rs. 38.88 crore in March 2020.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2020.

CDSL shares closed at 806.80 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.99% returns over the last 6 months and 258.10% over the last 12 months.