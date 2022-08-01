 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CDSL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.18 crore, up 19.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.18 crore in June 2022 up 19.53% from Rs. 117.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.78 crore in June 2022 down 9.53% from Rs. 63.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.70 crore in June 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 86.24 crore in June 2021.

CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in June 2021.

CDSL shares closed at 1,126.95 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and -19.39% over the last 12 months.

Central Depository Services Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.18 136.56 117.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.18 136.56 117.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.90 13.16 11.99
Depreciation 4.19 3.61 1.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.71 32.70 31.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.39 87.09 72.09
Other Income 6.12 11.47 12.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.51 98.55 84.60
Interest 0.02 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.49 98.55 84.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.49 98.55 84.60
Tax 18.98 19.99 20.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.51 78.56 63.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.51 78.56 63.99
Minority Interest 0.17 -0.46 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.90 -0.44 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.78 77.65 63.87
Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.53 7.43 6.11
Diluted EPS 5.53 7.43 6.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.53 7.43 6.11
Diluted EPS 5.53 7.43 6.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

