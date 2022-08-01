English
    CDSL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.18 crore, up 19.53% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.18 crore in June 2022 up 19.53% from Rs. 117.28 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.78 crore in June 2022 down 9.53% from Rs. 63.87 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.70 crore in June 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 86.24 crore in June 2021.

    CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in June 2021.

    CDSL shares closed at 1,126.95 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and -19.39% over the last 12 months.

    Central Depository Services Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.18136.56117.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.18136.56117.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9013.1611.99
    Depreciation4.193.611.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.7132.7031.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.3987.0972.09
    Other Income6.1211.4712.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.5198.5584.60
    Interest0.020.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.4998.5584.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.4998.5584.60
    Tax18.9819.9920.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.5178.5663.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.5178.5663.99
    Minority Interest0.17-0.46-0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.90-0.44--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.7877.6563.87
    Equity Share Capital104.50104.50104.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.537.436.11
    Diluted EPS5.537.436.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.537.436.11
    Diluted EPS5.537.436.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:44 pm
