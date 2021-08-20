CDSL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.28 crore, up 79.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.28 crore in June 2021 up 79.7% from Rs. 65.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.87 crore in June 2021 up 38.36% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.24 crore in June 2021 up 46.67% from Rs. 58.80 crore in June 2020.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.42 in June 2020.