CDSL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.19 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 141.19 148.95 151.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 141.19 148.95 151.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.39 19.15 13.06 Depreciation 4.94 4.89 3.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 38.59 36.76 35.23 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.27 88.15 100.08 Other Income 19.68 20.99 11.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.95 109.14 111.50 Interest 0.04 0.04 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.91 109.10 111.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 99.91 109.10 111.49 Tax 24.56 26.91 27.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.35 82.18 84.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.35 82.18 84.08 Minority Interest -0.13 -0.05 0.10 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.58 -1.72 -0.45 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 74.64 80.41 83.73 Equity Share Capital 104.50 104.50 104.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.14 7.69 8.01 Diluted EPS 7.14 7.69 8.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.14 7.86 8.01 Diluted EPS 7.14 7.69 8.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited