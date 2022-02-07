CDSL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 151.52 crore, up 75.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.52 crore in December 2021 up 75.91% from Rs. 86.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.73 crore in December 2021 up 55.96% from Rs. 53.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.65 crore in December 2021 up 56.9% from Rs. 73.07 crore in December 2020.

CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.14 in December 2020.

CDSL shares closed at 1,573.95 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.04% returns over the last 6 months and 198.75% over the last 12 months.