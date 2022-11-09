CDG PETCHEM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore, down 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore in September 2022 down 18.05% from Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 up 1446.75% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

CDG PETCHEM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 16.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.