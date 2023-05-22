English
    CDG PETCHEM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2023 down 39.4% from Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 374.51% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 162.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.40% over the last 12 months.

    CDG PETCHEM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.815.619.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.815.619.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.375.318.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.27-0.041.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.16
    Depreciation0.030.070.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.090.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.130.01
    Other Income0.000.070.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.190.19
    Interest0.330.130.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.540.06-0.02
    Exceptional Items---0.04--
    P/L Before Tax-0.540.02-0.02
    Tax-0.01-0.040.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.530.05-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.530.05-0.11
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.720.18-0.38
    Diluted EPS-1.720.18-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.720.18-0.38
    Diluted EPS-1.720.18-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 22, 2023