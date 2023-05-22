CDG PETCHEM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2023 down 39.4% from Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 374.51% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 162.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.40% over the last 12 months.