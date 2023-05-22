CDG PETCHEM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2023 down 39.4% from Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 374.51% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 162.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.40% over the last 12 months.
|CDG PETCHEM
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.81
|5.61
|9.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.81
|5.61
|9.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.37
|5.31
|8.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|-0.04
|1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.13
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.07
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.19
|0.19
|Interest
|0.33
|0.13
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.06
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.04
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|0.02
|-0.02
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|0.05
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|0.05
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|0.18
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|0.18
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|0.18
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|0.18
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited