CDG PETCHEM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, down 28.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in June 2023 down 28.27% from Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 106.36% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

CDG PETCHEM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 14.17 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.12% returns over the last 6 months and 1.14% over the last 12 months.